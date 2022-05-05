3 men dead from possible fentanyl overdose at DTLA apartment complex; officer hospitalized

EMBED <>More Videos

3 dead from possible fentanyl overdose in DTLA; officer hospitalized

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three men were found dead from a possible fentanyl overdose at an apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

Officers were conducting a welfare check at the complex on Spring Street just after 1 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Upon entering, they found three unresponsive men, only described as being in their 40s.

Authorities say one officer started feeling nausea and dizziness due to apparent exposure to the drug and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Hazmat crews had to decontaminate the area before police could continue their investigation.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countyfentanylillegal drugslos angeles police departmentlapdoverdosedrugs
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center sued for racism in death of Black mother
Video shows wild shootout with guard at Compton smoke shop
OC mom gets 25-to-life for dropping infant son to his death
LA County Fair returns after 2-year hiatus
3rd LASD official files legal claim against Sheriff Alex Villanueva
MLB pitcher ejected after awkward exchange with umpire
Video shows moment suspect attacks Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl
Show More
Man stabbed in shower of Crunch Fitness in La Mirada, authorities say
Secretary Blinken tests positive for COVID
Calabasas HS parents, students outraged over basketball coach firing
The force behind Star Wars Day felt across SoCal
New York's Palace Theatre lifted to free space for retailers
More TOP STORIES News