3 men dead from possible fentanyl overdose at DTLA apartment complex; officer hospitalized

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three men were found dead from a possible fentanyl overdose at an apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.Officers were conducting a welfare check at the complex on Spring Street just after 1 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Upon entering, they found three unresponsive men, only described as being in their 40s.Authorities say one officer started feeling nausea and dizziness due to apparent exposure to the drug and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Hazmat crews had to decontaminate the area before police could continue their investigation.