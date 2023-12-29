'Ferrari' stars say film isn't just about racing, focuses on people behind the car company

With a title like 'Ferrari', you'd expect a film filled with action and racecars. However, with filmmaker Michael Mann's latest drama, his stars want to make sure moviegoers know this is about so much more than the auto world: family, life, death, business.

With a title like 'Ferrari', you'd expect a film filled with action and racecars. However, with filmmaker Michael Mann's latest drama, his stars want to make sure moviegoers know this is about so much more than the auto world: family, life, death, business.

With a title like 'Ferrari', you'd expect a film filled with action and racecars. However, with filmmaker Michael Mann's latest drama, his stars want to make sure moviegoers know this is about so much more than the auto world: family, life, death, business.

With a title like 'Ferrari', you'd expect a film filled with action and racecars. However, with filmmaker Michael Mann's latest drama, his stars want to make sure moviegoers know this is about so much more than the auto world: family, life, death, business.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A new movie is racing on to the big screen for the holidays. "Ferrari" offers a look at the man, and the family, behind the elite racecar empire.

With a title like "Ferrari", you'd expect a film filled with action and racecars. However, with filmmaker Michael Mann's latest drama, his stars want to make sure moviegoers know this is about so much more than the auto world: family, life, death, business.

Adam Driver plays Enzo Ferrari.

"It isn't a movie that's filled with just racing," said Driver. "It's an important thing to hedge people's expectations that if they're expecting it to be just beautiful cars, you know, moving fast, there was elements of that, but it's very much a character driven story, which hopefully will make you care."

Penelope Cruz stars as Enzo's wife and business partner, Laura. Shailene Woodley plays Enzo's mistress, Lina. Both actresses says it is Mann's care for the characters that make this movie special.

"He creates these big films. But it's not just to be a spectacle, it's about understanding why certain things occur the way they occur," said Woodley.

"It's not just about the cars, about the races," said Cruz. "And if you like that world, the way he showed these scenes is incredible. It is such a lesson in cinema, like, every time that he is behind the camera, it's such a master. But every one of his movies has that in common, that the most important thing for him is the layers of each character."

"Ferrari" is rated R and is in theaters now.