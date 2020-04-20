Filipino market launches online grocery shopping with 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' campaign

Coronavirus

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Small grocery stores are definitely feeling the impact of physical distancing. Some are having to adjust their business model by offering delivery service. Such is the case of one Filipino market chain in the Southland.

The coronavirus has businesses across the world adjusting on the fly, many are reaching out to customers with delivery service, and that now includes Island Pacific Markets.

"The health, safety and well-being of our community are top priority at this this time during this pandemic," said Giselle Tongi-Walters, marketing director of Island Pacific Markets. "And so, that's why Island Pacific Market has launched our online platform, so that people can shop from the safety of their homes, especially during this COVID-19 crisis."

Island Pacific caters to the Filipino community, with stores in Santa Clarita, Long Beach and Cerritos. The delivery service will be offered through Postmates.

"The price of the item is the same, but there's a delivery charge," said Ann Francisco, manager at Island Pacific Markets.

Pick out what you want on the market's website and Island Pacific will deliver it, they'll even prepare food for customers.

"We love eating seafood and fish so you can actually, there is an opportunity where you can have them fry your fish and clean your fish and it'll get to you in delivery still hot," Tongi-Walter said. "So, no other grocery store offers this at the moment so we're really excited that we can offer this to our community."

The company is hoping the service will bolster their business in these difficult times and make everybody safer, customers and employees.

"We really want to instill the spirit of -- bayanihan -- and that's a Filipino word, which means the indomitable spirit and resiliency of the Filipino at this time," Tongi-Walters said.

By hanging in there when times are tough Island Pacific Markets is hoping customers will stick with them and be back in the stores when times are better.
