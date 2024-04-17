Hollywood Arab Film Festival offers movie fans look at often untold stories in the Middle East

'Right now, diversity and inclusion matter more than ever.' Filmmakers join in Hollywood Arab Film Festival to highlight storytelling from around the world.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- In the world of film festivals, we've all heard of Sundance, Cannes and Telluride. But there is a relatively new festival starting to make an impact. And it's showing movies we basically never get to see. The Hollywood Arab Film Festival kicks off its third year of celebrating movies from the Middle East.

"Bye Bye Tiberias" is one of several films that make up The Hollywood Arab Film Festival. It is a passion project for the festival's director, Maykel Bakhoum.

"We are a non-profit organization, and our goal is, you know, celebrate diversity, celebrate inclusion in the Hollywood society," said Bakhoum. "And right now, diversity and inclusion matter more than ever and we're happy to--we're living in that era that we can see our film screened in the industry here."

Filmmakers from the Middle East have travelled to Los Angeles to participate in the festival, hoping Hollywood is open to what they have to offer.

"It's very important for us to be around here, " said Tarek Elganain. " Hollywood, at the end of the day, it is the capital of the cinema world. So having a voice here and having some sort of representation is something that we're always looking for."

"Now it's a matter of being able to find distribution because, you know, getting a film in a festival is one thing but, for us, these festivals are a way of opening a door to distribution," said Mohamed Hefzy. " And I think without distribution, you know, these films will continue to be niche."

The Hollywood Arab Film Festival offers something moviegoers here don't readily get an opportunity to see.

"That's one of the reasons why we started the festival because I live here now for 16 years and we didn't get a chance to see Arab films screened on a big screen," said Bakhoum. "And we had that goal. Like, we need to show people our story. Our story is telling who we are."

The Hollywood Arab Film Festival kicks off Thursday, April 17 and through Sunday, April 21, with all of the movies screenings in one place: the Look Cinemas in Glendale.