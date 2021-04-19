Personal Finance

Average price of regular gas in LA County now more than $4 per gallon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gas prices keep rising across the Southland. In L.A. County, the average price for regular is now more than $4 per gallon.

The average price has risen in seven of the past eight days to its highest level since Nov. 15, 2019. In that eight-day span, it has increased 4.1 cents, including four-tenths of a cent on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has exceeded $4 because of "the continued recovery of fuel demand in Southern California and anticipation that demand will only grow once more pandemic-related restrictions are lifted'' and oil prices continuing to stay at higher levels, which adds to the cost of producing gasoline, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.



The price is also $4 a gallon in Ventura County.

The Orange County average price rose for the seventh consecutive day, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $3.985, its highest amount since Nov. 14, 2019. It has increased 3.5 cents over the past seven days, including three-tenths of a cent on Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 3.5 cents more than one week ago, eight cents higher than one month ago and $1.12 greater than one year ago.

These are the highest prices since the pandemic began.

MORE | Gas at DTLA station nears $6 per gallon
The price of regular gas is nearly $6 per gallon at this downtown L.A. station as prices across the Southland continue to inch their way up.



City News Service contributed to this report.
