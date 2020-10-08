unemployment California

Questions about unemployment benefits or EDD? Expert answers your questions

We will be hosting a livestream Thursday, October 15 at 1 p.m. with an expert from the National Employment Law Project, Michele Evermore.
Hundreds of you have told us about your struggles to get unemployment benefits through California's EDD.

That's why we will be hosting a livestream Thursday, October 15 at 1 p.m. with an expert from the National Employment Law Project, Michele Evermore.

RELATED | Why is it so difficult to get help with CA unemployment benefits?
With more than 4 million Californians receiving unemployment benefits during the pandemic, a state expert answered viewer questions about why it is so challenging getting information about eligibility.

