Mega Millions jackpot grows to $490 million; Powerball drawing worth $410M tonight

The winning Mega Millions numbers were 20-43-51-55-57 with a Megaplier of 4.
There were $1 million winners in New Jersey, California, and Minnesota who matched all five white balls. Someone in New York won $2 million with help of the Megaplier.
The jackpot is now estimated to be $490 million for Friday's drawing.
Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is now estimated to be $410 million.
The drawing is Wednesday night at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT/ 8 p.m. PT.
This marks the third time that both lottery jackpots have totaled more than $400 million at the same time.
"Good Morning America's" TJ Holmes explained why Americans had not seen massive jackpots during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said that the jackpots have been smaller because not as many people are going out to buy tickets.
"You have to buy the tickets to get the jackpots up, but you have to get the jackpots up to get people to buy more tickets," he said.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.87.
The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.