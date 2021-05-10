Personal Finance

Colonial Pipeline cyberattack may cause SoCal gas prices to rise higher than they already are

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pipeline cyberattack may mean higher SoCal gas prices

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Just when you thought SoCal gas prices couldn't get any more expensive -- there are now concerns they could rise even higher as a major pipeline on the East Coast remains shut down due to a cyberattack.

Gas prices across the Southland have already been rising since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been easing and more people are out on the roads.

In L.A., a regular gallon of gas will cost you around $4.15 on average. Just a year ago, it was $2.85.



But a cyberattack involving a major East Coast pipeline could make prices go up even higher than they already are.

The Colonial Pipeline, which supplies 45% of all the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was the target of a ransomware attack on Saturday.

MORE | Gas at DTLA station nears $6 per gallon
EMBED More News Videos

The price of regular gas is nearly $6 per gallon at this downtown L.A. station as prices across the Southland continue to inch their way up.



The pipeline hopes to resume some operations by the end of the week after that major cyberattack. It's a 5,500-mile network that carries gas, diesel and jet fuel from Texas to New Jersey.

The cyberextortion attempt that has forced the shutdown was carried out by a criminal gang known as DarkSide that cultivates a Robin Hood image of stealing from corporations and giving a cut to charity, a person close to the investigation said Sunday.

So what does all of this mean for Southern California drivers? It means potentially higher prices at the pump - especially if the shutdown lasts more than just a few days.

However, the effects will be more dramatic for East Coasters.

MORE | Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
EMBED More News Videos

The operator of a major pipeline system that transports fuel across the East Coast said Saturday that it had been victimized by a ransomware attack and that it had halted all pipeline operations to deal with the threat.



"It will be more regional, so really impacting drivers in the South East, mostly, and on the East Coast. But of course whenever there is a major shutdown of a system somewhere in the country, we could feel some of the impact here in California," said Doug Shupe with Auto Club of Southern California.

Gas prices have already been rising steadily in SoCal as gas stations had to switch to the summer blend, which is required in California, back on April 1. That tacked an extra 15-20 cents onto every gallon of gas. In addition, demand has driven prices up as well.

Currently, SoCal drivers are paying about $1.31 per gallon more than they were one year ago. For the average car, that adds up to roughly $18 more per fill-up.

MORE | Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas
EMBED More News Videos

Millions of people stuck at home for more than a year are expected to hit the road for much-needed post-pandemic vacations this summer. Good luck finding gas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesouthern californiahackingcyberattackmoneygas pricesu.s. & worlddriving
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus checks, rent relief: Newsom unveils CA recovery plan
Monstrous-looking sea creature washes up on OC beach
Barricade situation prompts evacuation of Montebello neighborhood
162 lbs. of meth seized during traffic stop in Indiana; IE man arrested
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 to 15
PCH partially closed in Santa Monica after crash
New DMX album to be released at the end of the month
Show More
NBC won't air Golden Globes next year over diversity concerns
TikTok credited with helping Lincoln Heights Night Market explode
Get paid to take a nap for new study
Crocs donating 50,000 shoes to healthcare workers
Mother Day's party in Hollywood turns deadly after shooting
More TOP STORIES News