Powerball jackpot at $394M for winning numbers drawing tonight

Wednesday's Powerball drawing will be for a $394 million jackpot after there was no winner on Saturday.
Saturday's winning numbers were: 2, 9, 17, 36, 67 and Powerball 18.
There hasn't been a winner since November and this would be the highest jackpot since June.
Wednesday's jackpot comes with a cash option of $274.6 million and would be the 18th highest Powerball jackpot ever if there is a winner.
QUICK POWERBALL FACTS
-Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
-Drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
-Jackpots start at $40 million and increase by at least $10 million per draw until the jackpot is one
-Odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million
-The largest Powerball prize was $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016 and was split between three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee
