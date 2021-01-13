unemployment California

California unemployment fraud 4 times worse than first reported; $8 billion paid to criminals

By and Randall Yip
SAN FRANCISCO -- The amount of unemployment funds stolen from California taxpayers in 2020 may total more than $8 billion -- four times higher than estimated just one month ago.

The numbers are staggering; the solutions elusive. As our sister station KGO-TV found out, even states credited with cracking down on fraud have had issues.

Since the start of the pandemic, we've shared countless stories of struggling Californians desperate to get their unemployment benefits.

EXCLUSIVE: Insiders say California EDD unemployment benefit scam was get-rich-quick scheme
EMBED More News Videos

It's a story you'll only see on ABC7 News: More local charges are likely to be filed in an inmate unemployment benefits scam sweeping the country.



Legitimate claimants are being mistaken for scammers.

"They're trained to tell me absolutely zero information because I could be potentially a scammer," said Ben Chrimes of San Jose.

"They cut the card off. They didn't even allow me to get my money that they had already given to me on the card," Roxzan Macon of Hesperia told KGO-TV.

Yet people who don't deserve the money are getting it.

Bank of America said last month $2 billion had been paid out in fraudulent unemployment claims.

RELATED: Bank of America asked why they're draining EDD accounts, leaves questions unanswered

But Robert Lapsley of the California Business Roundtable says the number is higher -- way higher.

The state revealed before the pandemic more than 8% of all jobless claims paid between 2016 to 2019 went to scammers.

Last year California paid out $106 billion in EDD benefits.

"If you take that same number, that puts you know, the total fraud, you know, at least eight-and-a-half billion dollars," said Lapsley.

Lapsley blasts the way the state handled the pandemic, saying it didn't do enough to prevent fraud early on.

RELATED: California suspends 1.4 million COVID unemployment claims

He credits Pennsylvania for cracking down on fraud early. That state said it kept in close contact with other states about new fraud methods to prevent them from entering their state.

Pennsylvania also implemented the ID verification system, ID.Me, the same month California did, in October.

Beyond that, it declined to disclose its anti-fraud methods for security reasons.

However, state officials acknowledge Pennsylvania's problems mirror California's.

"Just when we were feeling like we had a handle on it, the fraud epidemic started," said Jerry Oleksiak, the Pennsylvania Secretary of Labor and Industry.

Our sister station in Philadelphia tells us its unemployment department, like ours, has also been accused to denying benefits to the truly unemployed. Meanwhile California says it has cut the number of fraudulent claims by 30 percent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepennsylvaniacaliforniacoronavirus californiaunemployment californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19employmentscamsscamfraudunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT CALIFORNIA
CA suspends 1.4 million virus unemployment claims
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
BofA freezes unemployment benefit accounts just before holiday
Users report EDD site outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
Firefighters respond to dramatic structure fire in Venice
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots a combined $1.3B
OC residents 65 and older can now receive COVID-19 vaccine
CA hospital fined $43K for deadly post-holiday outbreak
NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection
Chronic homelessness in LA County expected to skyrocket in next 4 years
Show More
Indoor playground struggling to stay afloat
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Hand-held device helping COVID patients breathe easier
Celebrities join coalition to support mental health in schools
YouTube suspends Trump's channel for at least a week
More TOP STORIES News