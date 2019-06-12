WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman has claimed a $10 Xtreme Multiplier Scratchers worth $1 million, which was sold in West Hollywood.
Ana Martinez purchased her prize-winning ticket at Pavilions Place, located at 8969 Santa Monica Boulevard.
Pavilions Place will collect a retailer bonus of $5,000 just for selling the winning ticket.
"You only see this in the movies. It's something you see happening to other people on TV. Nobody ever thinks it's gonna be them. I still can't believe it's me!" Martinez stated in the California Lottery press release.
West Hollywood business sells $1 million scratcher ticket to woman
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News