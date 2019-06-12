West Hollywood business sells $1 million scratcher ticket to woman

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman has claimed a $10 Xtreme Multiplier Scratchers worth $1 million, which was sold in West Hollywood.Ana Martinez purchased her prize-winning ticket at Pavilions Place, located at 8969 Santa Monica Boulevard.Pavilions Place will collect a retailer bonus of $5,000 just for selling the winning ticket."You only see this in the movies. It's something you see happening to other people on TV. Nobody ever thinks it's gonna be them. I still can't believe it's me!" Martinez stated in the California Lottery press release.