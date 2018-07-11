Fingerprint leads to arrest in connection with 1987 murder

Robeson County man arrested in cold case (WTVD)

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. --
A North Carolina man has been linked to the murder of a woman in California more than 30 years ago thanks to DNA that was found at the scene.

The crime happened on May 20, 1987 in San Diego and involved the rape and murder of Grace Hayden, who was 79 years old at the time.

A single fingerprint from the left ring finger was discovered on the victim's kitchen stove, but a DNA match was never made.

Investigator Tony Johnson of the District Attorney's office in San Diego resubmitted the fingerprint through the national fingerprint database and received a match to 62-year-old Kevin Thomas Ford, who was believed to be residing in Robeson County in North Carolina.

Last week, the San Diego District Attorney's office issued a warrant for Ford's arrest on charges of first-degree murder.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office executed the search warrant Wednesday and Ford surrendered without incident.

He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center pending extradition back to California for trial.
