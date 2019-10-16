Fire at NuStar energy facility in NorCal sparks concern over increase in gas prices

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some Southern California residents are wondering if gas prices will be impacted after a fire at a Northern California fuel storage facility Tuesday.
The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at NuStar Energy in Crockett, a facility about 30 miles northeast of San Francisco. Two tanks, one of which collapsed, caught fire sending large plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen in the area and in other parts of the Bay Area.
Officials warned roughly 12,000 people to stay indoors until the fire was contained Tuesday night. Now drivers are wondering if there could be a spike at the pump.
GasBuddy.com says NuStar Energy does not produce gasoline, so drivers are not likely to see an impact at the pump.
But GasBuddy also adds gas in California gets mixed with ethanol, which is the fuel burning in the tanks. Some drivers say they believe the fire will be used as an excuse to increase the cost of fueling up.
"The chances of prices going up are higher I think," said David Bregvadeze of Glendale. "I honestly don't have a good outlook on that."
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in L.A. County is $4.22 Wednesday morning, up 55 cents from a month ago.
