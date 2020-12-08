Thousands without power as red flag warnings remain in SoCal amid strong winds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8578929" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fire danger in Southern California and across the state will ramp up on Monday as forecasted strong winds has utility companies considering turning off electricity for numerous customers.

Thousands of Southern California Edison customers were without power Tuesday as the utility began targeted power cuts to prevent electrical equipment igniting wildfires in vegetation dried out after the hot summer months.As of Tuesday morning, 11,990 SCE customers in Los Angeles County and five in Orange County had their power cut, while another 37,208 customers in Los Angeles County and 13,119 in Orange County were under consideration for the co-called "public safety power shutoffs.''Much of Los Angeles County and Orange counties are under a red flag warning Tuesday as anticipated gusty winds and low humidity levels are raising the possibility of dangerous wildfires.The red flag warnings are also in effect in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obsipo counties, lasting through 10 p.m. Tuesday.A wind advisory is in effect until noon in L.A. County. Gusts are expected to reach 60 mph in the mountains and 55 mph in the Santa Clarita Valley in the morning before weakening into the afternoon.Humidity was forecast at 5 to 10% Tuesday."While winds will weaken late Tuesday through Wednesday, they will remain locally breezy with gusts between 20 and 35 mph in the windier locations especially Tuesday night. Humidities will stay very low through Wednesday, resulting in elevated to near critical conditions,'' the National Weather Service said. "The threat for gusty northeast winds and additional red flag warnings is decreasing for Thursday through Saturday.The weather service said no rain is expected for at least the next 10 days.