Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuations in Idyllwild; arson suspected

A rapidly spreading brush fire has prompted a mandatory evacuation in southwest Idyllwild on Wednesday, fire officials said.

Eyewitness News has learned that the fire was believed to be intentionally set, and a person has been detained for questioning.

The blaze, dubbed the Cranston Fire, ignited around noon. The fire was burning near Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center, according to a tweet from San Bernardino National Forest officials.

The fire quickly grew to 800 acres and was continuing to spread, officials said. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for parts of southwest Idyllwild.

The following roads were closed due to the fire:

- Highway 74 between Cranston Fire Station and Lake Hemet
- Highway 243 between Pine Cove and Mountain Center

Temperatures in the Inland Empire were expected to reach upper 90s on Wednesday.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
