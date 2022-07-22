Riverside brush fire 10% contained after burning 10 acres, Cal Fire says

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- An approximately 10-acre fire burning in heavy fuels broke out in Riverside Thursday night, prompting a response from firefighters.

The so-called Peralta was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. near Riverview Drive and Kern Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority.

No injuries or structural damage were reported.

The fire was 10% contained as of 3 a.m. and its forward-rate of progress was stopped, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Meanwhile, a red flag warning of critical wildfire conditions will be in effect this afternoon into Saturday morning in the Los Angeles County mountains, with forecasters calling for dry and windy weather.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning will be in place from 1 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for a swath of the Los Angeles County mountains.
