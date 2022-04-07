localish

This South Jersey firehouse has an all-women crew!

By Beccah Hendrickson
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- For the first time ever, a South Jersey firehouse had an all-female crew on call, and just in time for Women's History Month.

Union Fire Company, which is part of Deptford Fire Department in Deptford Township, New Jersey, has always made an effort to recruit female members.


Currently about 25% of its total crew are women.

When station leadership realized it had the staffing to put an all-female crew on call, it decided to do just that.


The women say they hope to inspire more girls to become firefighters. That's the case for one of the volunteer firefighters, Megan Thelen.

Everyone in her family is a firefighter, including her mom!
