Firefighters battle 200-acre blaze in Gorman, NB I-5 partially reopened

Firefighters are battling a blaze that grew to at least 40 acres and forced the closure of the 5 Freeway near Gorman.

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a blaze that spread to at least 200 acres in Gorman near the Interstate 5 and prompted freeway closures.Just before midnight Sunday, two lanes on northbound I-5 Freeway were reopened after all lanes were previously closed, according to the California Highway Patrol.All southbound lanes of the I-5 are open.All westbound lanes on SR-138 will be closed at 170th Street. The westbound SR-138 transition to northbound I-5 and southbound I-5 transition to SR-138 will be closed for an unknown duration, CHP said.The fire was earlier seen sending thick gray smoke into the air and over the freeway.Around 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire said forward progress of the fire has been stopped and the fire remains at 200 acres.The blaze, named the Post Fire, was reported around 7 p.m. initially at a quarter acre in the area of Gorman Road and the northbound 5.In dry, hot conditions, it quickly grew, with size estimates jumping from four acres to 40 to 200 in less than two hours.