Firefighters battle dangerous fire involving illegal fireworks in Jurupa Valley amid Santa Ana winds

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- As fierce Santa Ana winds whipped across Southern California Thursday, firefighters in Jurupa Valley battled a dangerous vehicle fire involving illegal fireworks, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 9:14 a.m. in the 4700 block of Felspar Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found what was described as a commercial tractor trailer engulfed in flames. Businesses nearby were evacuated as a precaution.

"We were just in there working and we heard a loud explosion," said Ryan Silva, who works in the area.

"We rushed out here and just saw smoke and fire, there were a bunch of fireworks at first, so that was probably what blew everything up," said Andrew Silva, another worker.

The Riverside County Fire Department confirmed there were illegal fireworks in the back of the vehicle, adding to the danger. Crews quickly got a hold of the fire and had it contained by 11 a.m.

It was a relief for people who live nearby.

"Just worried that it's going to go to our house, that's usually how it goes with fires around here," said Silva.

Strong winds topple semi-truck on 210 Freeway in Fontana

We've seen it happen many times during Santa Ana wind events, and it happened again Thursday.

A semi-truck on the 210 Freeway in Fontana toppled over as the winds blew through the area. Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

High wind warnings in effect across SoCal

A high wind warning will be in effect until 4 p.m. in the Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains and

the 5 and 14 freeway corridors.

The National Weather Service called for winds of 25 to 40 mph in those areas, gusting up to 60 mph, with the strongest winds in the hills and mountains.

"Winds this strong may down trees and power lines, causing property damage or power outages,'' according to the NWS. "Cross winds can make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles and vehicles towing trailers.''

A less severe wind advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. for Catalina Island and the San Gabriel Valley, with winds anticipated at 20 to 30 mph, with isolated gusts potentially reaching 55 mph in foothill areas.

The winds picked up dramatically in many areas overnight, resulting in numerous reports of large trees falling, including one in the Lake Balboa area that brought town power lines and damaged as many as 10 cars. Downed trees were also reported in areas including San Fernando, Pasadena and Burbank, but there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.