Dramatic dashcam video shows explosion that injured 9 LAFD firefighters; 2 remain hospitalized

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Seven of the nine Los Angeles firefighters who were injured in a Wilmington explosion have been released from the hospital as dramatic new video footage emerged that showed the massive blast.

The two firefighters who were most seriously injured when a remained hospitalized, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said in a video update on social media. The incident involved a semitruck's fuel tank cylinder containing compressed natural gas.

One was in stable but critical condition at Los Angeles General Medical Center's burn unit and the other remained admitted for observation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Scott said.

The released firefighters will continue to receive treatment for injuries including burns, blunt trauma, shrapnel wounds and effects on their hearing, Scott said.

A massive explosion involving a pressurized tank on a semitruck in Wilmington left nine firefighters injured, two of them critically.

Meanwhile, newly emerged dashboard camera video emerged showed the intensity and size of the explosion. The footage begins with firefighters dousing water on an apparently routine fire on a semitruck. The eruption then occurs suddenly, violently throwing at least one firefighter into the air.

Authorities said the truck was powered by compressed natural gas and one of its two 100-gallon fuel tanks blew up.

The other tank remained in the mangled wreckage but is believed to now be empty, said department spokesman Nicholas Prange. An extensive investigation is underway.