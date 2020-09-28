Santa Clarita fire: Firefighters gain control of 300-acre blaze in Angeles National Forest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6619977" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A red flag warning signifying a high risk of wildfire is in effect Monday for several parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties because of strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity at the start of another heat wave.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters gained the upper hand on a 300-acre blaze that had threatened structures in the Angeles National Forest near the Bouquet Reservoir.The fire was reported Monday afternoon in the area of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, which is east of the reservoir between Lancaster and Santa Clarita.Preliminary reports indicated at least 10 structures were being threatened by the flames. County firefighters moved into structure protection mode.Evacuation orders were being issued for homes within 5 miles to the south of Bouquet Canyon.By 6 p.m., it appeared a rapid attack from the air and ground had helped contain the fire, with no active flames showing as AIR7 HD flew overhead.The blaze was named the Martindale fire for Martindale Ridge Road near the fire's origin.The fire erupted just as weather conditions in the Southland significantly increased the danger of fires spreading rapidly. The Santa Ana winds were returning Monday as well as hot temperatures, leading to red flag warnings across the region.