Where to watch 4th of July fireworks: Shows available in Big Bear and Rancho Cucamonga

Although fireworks displays are prohibited in L.A. County, there are still a few happening in nearby cities and virtual celebrations. Here's where you can watch:
Rancho Cucamonga
A free community show will be offered by the City of Rancho Cucamonga at Chaffey College. The 15-minute display starts at 9 p.m., and no spectators will be allowed on the campus.
Big Bear
On July 17, Big Bear Lake's City Council "unanimously voted to continue with the annual July 4th firework show ." Spectators are encouraged to view the fireworks from their home, vehicle or boat to maintain physical distance from others. Viewers will also need to wear face coverings while watching the fireworks near others. If someone does not have a face mask, they will be provided by the city for free. For people who are not comfortable with attending the show in person, it will also be live streamed on the city's website.
Virtual celebrations:
Grand Park
The popular Fourth of July Block Party will be taking place online this year instead of at Grand Park. Instead of an in-person celebration, there will be a three-hour livestream, with the first hour being broadcast on ABC7, abc7.com and our new connected TV apps. The event will be hosted by Coleen Sullivan, who will be joined by Adrienne Alpert and community journalists Sophie Flay, Ashley Mackey and Eric Resendiz. For more details, visit Grand Park's website.
Rose Bowl
Although the in-person fireworks show is canceled, the Rose Bowl will be hosting a virtual celebration. According to Visit Pasadena's website, the one-hour virtual AmericaFest will "feature celebrations of our United States Veterans and military personnel, messages from our community thanking first responders, frontline workers and their personal heroes for their work during COVID-19, as well as a salute to America with a message for why we celebrate the 4th of July." The event will also feature a flyover of Pasadena and its landmarks. For more information and to register for the event visit the Rose Bowl's website.
Pacific Palisades
Instead of a fireworks show, the Pacific Palisades will be hosting a virtual concert starting at 8 p.m. You can view the trailer here. In addition to the concert, the city will also have a community-wide flyover at 2 p.m. of WWII fighter planes.