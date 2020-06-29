Society

LA County beaches to close over July 4 weekend, officials say

Beaches, piers and bike paths will be closed in Los Angeles County for the July 4 weekend, officials said Monday.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Beaches, piers and bike paths will be closed in Los Angeles County for the July 4 weekend, officials said Monday.

The County Board of Supervisors decided to close beaches, piers, beach bike paths and beach access points from Friday, July 3 through Monday, July 6.

The decision was disclosed by the Lost Hills station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is responsible for patrolling beaches in the Malibu area.

The decision comes as California sees a surge in coronavirus cases, believed to be linked to the reopening of businesses and recreational activities in recent weeks. A number of counties across California, including Los Angeles, are on a state monitoring list as cases surge.

The sheriff's station said violating the closure amounts to trespassing, punishable by fines up to $1,000.

