LAPD reports explosive 86% increase in reports of illegal fireworks around Fourth of July

Police say they saw an 86% increase in firework-related calls for from June 29 to July 5 compared to last year.
Online reports for firework jumped 252%.
Officers also seized more than 2 tons of fireworks, totaling a 85% increase from the same seven-day stretch last year.
While it's not clear exactly what drove a surge in consumer fireworks sales, some sellers believed fireworks were a diversion for people who have been stuck at home during the pandemic.
The sky across Southern California was illuminated with fireworks as the region celebrated the Fourth of July, with loud bangs ringing through the night and some pyrotechnics being blamed for several small fires locally and hundreds of blazes across California.
Although fireworks are illegal in the city of Los Angeles and all firework displays are banned in L.A. County this year, that didn't stop residents from putting on a show for their neighborhoods.
Video captured from ABC7's stationary cameras throughout the region, including one at LAX, showed how widespread they were being set off.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to over 100 fires, including 29 structure fires, 12 brush fires and 116 rubbish fires. It's unclear if fireworks were responsible for all them but the department tweeted "Fireworks are not toys."
A brush fire erupted next to an apartment complex in Mission Hills. Meanwhile, in Covina, several trees caught fire. Investigators were trying to determine if fireworks were to blame in both incidences.
East Los Angeles was trending on Twitter as many likened the multitude of amateur firework displays to a show at Disneyland.
Marc Cesar captured an overview of what the illuminated night looked like across the city.
In Ontario, a man in his 30s had his left hand blown off on July 2 while lighting illegal fireworks, police said. He lit an aerial device but it didn't go off immediately, only detonating after he approached it, authorities said.
Cities like San Francisco also received more complaints of illegal fireworks this summer than in previous years. While most states allow at least some types of consumer fireworks, many cities prohibit them, even non-explosive sparklers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.