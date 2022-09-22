Fall's almost here! Thanksgiving, end of daylight saving time, more dates to bookmark for 2023

The autumnal equinox marks the start of fall across the Northern Hemisphere, but meteorologists commonly consider a different date to mark the start of the new season, according to AccuWeather.

This year, Halloween falls on a Tuesday, and Veterans Day is on a Saturday.

Time for a pumpkin-spiced latte -- fall is almost here!

Depending on your religious affiliation or background, this can also mean the approach of Yom Kippur, Diwali, or All Saints Day. Also, spooky season approaches for all of the Halloween lovers out there.

Here's everything you need to know about the season change, along with dates to mark on your calendar.

When does fall officially begin?

Astronomical fall began at 2:50 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in the Northern Hemisphere, according to AccuWeather. This time also marks the beginning of spring in the Southern Hemisphere.

A man takes pictures of the fall foliage at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx borough of New York, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

What is the autumnal equinox?

"Equinox" derived from the Latin word meaning "equal night," according to AccuWeather.

During an equinox, the Earth is positioned with both its axis and its orbit perpendicular to the sun, allowing the sun's rays to aim directly at our planet's equator. As a result, both day and night are 12 hours long around the globe.

The autumnal, or fall, equinox is the second of two for the year: 2023's vernal, or spring, equinox occurred at 5:24 p.m. ET on Monday, March 20.

Conversely, solstices mark the most drastic time differences between night and day. In 2023, the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, happened at 10:58 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 21. The top half of the world will experience the shortest day of 2023 during the winter solstice at 10:27 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 21.

What holidays and dates should I mark on my calendar?