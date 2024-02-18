Crew member honored at vigil after fatal fall on set of Marvel's 'Wonder Man'

Hundreds of people from unions across the entertainment industry attended a vigil Saturday in Burbank to honor Juan "Spike" Osorio.

Hundreds of people from unions across the entertainment industry attended a vigil Saturday in Burbank to honor Juan "Spike" Osorio.

Hundreds of people from unions across the entertainment industry attended a vigil Saturday in Burbank to honor Juan "Spike" Osorio.

Hundreds of people from unions across the entertainment industry attended a vigil Saturday in Burbank to honor Juan "Spike" Osorio.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of people from unions across the entertainment industry attended a vigil Saturday in Burbank to honor a crew member of the upcoming Marvel series "Wonder Man" who died after falling from the rafters on the set in Studio City.

Juan "Spike" Osorio, 41, was a rigger and member of IATSE Local 708.

His widow, Joanne Osorio-Wu, shared a heartfelt message during Saturday's event, holding back tears.

"I know Spike would want all of you to know how much he cared for you," she said. "Each and every person that he worked with, each and every person that he knew, he wanted to make sure that they were safe, whether they were in his department or not. He was the most important part of my life, and I appreciate you all and the impact that you all had on him."

In a statement issued by IATSE Local 708, Juan Osorio was "the best person who cared for all living things."

"He was the most wonderful, thoughtful, and loving husband, a caring son, a wise brother, a strong friend, a brave veteran, a euphorbia enthusiast, a meticulous lighting technician, and a stickler for safety at work." You can read the full statement here.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating Juan Osorio's death. Filming on the Disney+ project was not happening at the time of the incident.

Marvel issued the following statement last week: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident."

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been created to help Osorio's family.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.