spring

First day of spring in 2020: Dates to remember, things to do and what to know

The first day of spring in 2020 is March 19, the earliest in 124 years, according to AccuWeather. (Shutterstock)

Break out the flowers: Spring is almost here! Here's everything you need to know about the season.

When is the first day of spring?

The first day of spring in 2020 is March 19, the earliest in 124 years, according to AccuWeather.

What is the vernal equinox?

Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.

RELATED: Can you really balance an egg during the first day of spring?

When are Easter, Mother's Day and other spring dates?

Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calendars this spring:

  • Palm Sunday is April 5.
  • Passover begins at sundown on April 8.
  • Easter falls on April 12.
  • Earth Day is April 22.
  • Ramadan begins at sundown on April 23.
  • Mother's Day is on May 10.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weatheraccuweatherweatherspring
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    SPRING
    Warmer weather, humidity and coronavirus
    Can you really balance an egg during the vernal equinox?
    The legend of the immortal Punxsutawney Phil
    Groundhog Day: Will we see early spring or long winter?
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
    SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
    DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
    200-plus gather in Huntington Beach to protest stay-at-home orders
    5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
    Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
    Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
    Show More
    Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
    Coronavirus: SoCal couple coming home after getting stuck in Philippines
    UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
    LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
    Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
    More TOP STORIES News