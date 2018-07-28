CARR FIRE

Carr Fire: California Highway Patrol helps rescue fawn from fire zone

EMBED </>More Videos

The California Highway Patrol in Yreka said on Facebook that it was able to help rescue a baby deer found wandering alone within the Carr Fire zone in Northern California. (California Highway Patrol Yreka/Facebook)

YREKA, Calif. --
As the devastating Carr Fire wreaks havoc on Northern California, first responders are working around the clock to protect people, property and animals.

The California Highway Patrol said on Facebook that it was able to help rescue a fawn found wandering alone within the fire zone. The agency said the young animal was "way too close to the fire to allow him to stay until his mom returned," so fire officials evacuated the fawn.

San Francisco-area CHP officers who had been deployed to the area to assist with rescue efforts then contacted a local deer rescue organization to take custody of the fawn.


The agency shared a photo of a smiling officer holding the rescued animal in his arms in a patrol vehicle.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire has spread to more than 80,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of structures. At least five deaths have been reported and nearly 40,000 people have been displaced as the massive blaze burns.

Click here to find out how you can help those impacted by the Carr Fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Carr Firewildfirebrush firecaliforniaCHPcalifornia highway patrolfeel goodwild animalsbaby deerdeerbaby animals
Related
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
CARR FIRE
2 young children, great-grandmother killed in Carr Fire
Carr Fire expands to 127 square miles near Redding
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
Firefighters nap in Redding yard after saving house
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
Carr Fire expands to 127 square miles near Redding
2 young children, great-grandmother killed in Carr Fire
Infant's body discovered near 15 Freeway in Corona
Cranston Fire in Idyllwild: More than 13,000 acres burned
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
LAPD officer wounded in shooting in North Hills
Chargers fans invited to attend 2018 training camp practices
Orca whale carries dead calf for days off Canadian coast
Show More
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
VIDEO: Footage of NYC murder suspect's arrest in NoHo
Disneyland collector opens Sherman Oaks exhibit before auction
'Far From the Tree' takes deep look at challenges families face
184 pounds of narcotics seized from SoCal streets
More News