A commercial structure in Panorama City was engulfed in flames on Tuesday.The blaze was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at 13704 Saticoy Street. Flames were seen shooting through the roof of the structure.The Los Angeles Fire Department said the building appeared vacant.Approximately 100 firefighters worked quickly to knock down the inferno within 37 minutes, officials said. No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.