Dramatic bodycam video shows San Bernardino police rescue mother, 2 children from flash food

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino police have released dramatic body camera video showing officers rescuing a mother and two children from a flash flood over the weekend.

The victims were caught in the fast-moving waters at the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 36th Street. The water was rushing so fast, it rose up their knees.

Everyone was safely rescued.