Florida man robs store dressed as Spiderman

CASSELBERRY, Fla. -- A Florida man is behind bars after robbing a store disguised as Spiderman.Deputies said a man showed up unmasked to a Winn-Dixie Wine and Spirits Store in Casselberry, FL on Jan 2nd.He leaves - but then he returns - this time, he's wearing a Spiderman mask.Police said Edward Wilburn stole nearly $150 in liquor and $420 in Newport Cigarettes.Wilburn was arrested back in January.Wilburn is a repeat offender, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.