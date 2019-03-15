Florida man robs store dressed as Spiderman

EMBED <>More Videos

Florida man dresses as Spiderman, steals liquor and cigarettes.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. -- A Florida man is behind bars after robbing a store disguised as Spiderman.

Deputies said a man showed up unmasked to a Winn-Dixie Wine and Spirits Store in Casselberry, FL on Jan 2nd.

He leaves - but then he returns - this time, he's wearing a Spiderman mask.

Police said Edward Wilburn stole nearly $150 in liquor and $420 in Newport Cigarettes.

Wilburn was arrested back in January.

Wilburn is a repeat offender, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
floridafloridarobberyspiderman
TOP STORIES
LAPD increases patrols at mosques after New Zealand shootings
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Pregnant Fontana woman believed to be kidnapped
Exclusive: LA prosecutor Jon Hatami reveals trauma of abuse, kidnapping
Public safety groups call for removal of 23K guns from high-risk people in CA
Hacienda Heights murder: Investigators preparing criminal case against child's mom
Alvin and the Chipmunks honored with Hollywood star
Show More
Handicapped parking: DMV catches more than 100 violators
Missing Corona boy's parents arrested for child abuse
USGS: Half million Californians, billions in coastal real estate at risk of flooding
Simi Valley man discovers never-released Nintendo game
Alex Trebek thanks fans for outpouring of support: 'I'm a lucky guy'
More TOP STORIES News