Central California Mexican restaurants deliver burritos to hundreds of farm workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

VISALIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A couple of Central California's South Valley Mexican restaurants woke up bright and early Tuesday morning to feed those who feed us.Chapala Grill and Azul Mexican Grill delivered hundreds of burritos, chips, oranges and passion fruit drinks to fieldworkers at two locations - a packing house in Dinuba and a cattle company in Hanford.The owner of Chapala Grill, Pedro Mendez, says many customers' donations helped fund the meals."It was all about giving a little back to all the hardworking people who make it possible for guys like me to stay open," Mendez said.