Central California Mexican restaurants deliver burritos to hundreds of farm workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Chapala Grill and Azul Mexican Grill delivered hundreds of burritos, chips, oranges and passion fruit drinks to fieldworkers at two locations - a packing house in Dinuba and a cattle company in Hanford.
The owner of Chapala Grill, Pedro Mendez, says many customers' donations helped fund the meals.
"It was all about giving a little back to all the hardworking people who make it possible for guys like me to stay open," Mendez said.
