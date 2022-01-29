Vendor uses fire extinguisher to vandalize Whittier taco stand - Video

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a vandalism act caught on camera, a man intentionally used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire of a taco stand on Mulberry Drive and Mills Avenue near Whittier Thursday night."I said this guy was going to punch us because he was close to us. Maybe he's going to want to hurt us. So I kept my distance and stayed back," said Armando Sanchez, an employee for Tacos la Guera.Armando Martinez, a worker at the Tacos la Guera stand, says the suspect first arrived in a truck and threatened them to leave. Thirty minutes later, he arrived again in a food truck.The workers stayed back and started recording the man as he got off of the truck aggressively, put out their grills, and threatened them again, according to Martinez."That he was even going to kill us. That he didn't want us here... to leave," said Rocio Gascón, owner of Tacos la Guera. "I just told the workers to record what he was telling them and call police, call 911. When the police arrived they had already left."Gascón says that they had been scouting this area since last week and didn't see any vendors at this spot. That's why they set up at this location. Neighbors say the food truck has set up there in the past."Oh yea. It's been here for many years. Unfortunately, they didn't have a lot of audience of clients. They've been here for many years. I live like five minutes away," said Whittier resident Laura Moran.Moran is among the many neighbors that came out to support the workers after the video went viral on social media."We saw that, why would you do that. That's so horrible," said Jacky Bautista, of Whittier. They should both be supporting each other. But I am glad the community came out to show their support."