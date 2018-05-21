'$1 Dodger Dog Night' returns for first time since 2012

The Dodgers' season has gotten off to a rocky start, but the team is rewarding fans' patience by offering $1 Dodger Dogs for Monday's home game.It is the first time since 2012 that the "$1 Dodger Dog Night" promotion has been offered.Dodger Dogs usually cost $6.50, but fans can get up to five Dodger Dogs for just $1 each per transaction for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies.The game is also Firefighter Appreciation Night. A portion of the proceeds from a special ticket package will benefit the California Fire Foundation.