'$1 Dodger Dog Night' returns for first time since 2012

Dodger fans will be able to buy Dodger Dogs for a buck during tonight's home game as part of "$1 Dodger Dog Night." (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Dodgers' season has gotten off to a rocky start, but the team is rewarding fans' patience by offering $1 Dodger Dogs for Monday's home game.

It is the first time since 2012 that the "$1 Dodger Dog Night" promotion has been offered.

Dodger Dogs usually cost $6.50, but fans can get up to five Dodger Dogs for just $1 each per transaction for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

The game is also Firefighter Appreciation Night. A portion of the proceeds from a special ticket package will benefit the California Fire Foundation.
