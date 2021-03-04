Food & Drink

California family goes on journey to visit every In-N-Out Burger in existence

The family started their road trip in July and has since visited 316 of the 363 locations.
Since 1948, In-N-Out Burger has been a staple in Southern California.

One California family loves the burger chain so much, they have decided to use all their free time in quarantine to visit every In-N-Out in existence.

The family's love for In-N-Out has been passed down through generations, all starting with Sam Vonderheide's grandparents, who lived near the chain's first-ever location in Baldwin Park.

The family started their road trip in July and has since visited 316 of the 363 locations, continuing to chronicle their foodie trips on their Instagram page, @innoutroadtrip.

In a year that's been hard in a lot of ways and Vonderheide says that the journey has given his family something to be "happy and excited about," adding that he "feels like he's seen a lot of people get happy about what they're doing."

Since their adventure started, In-N-Out has opened a few more locations that the family is excited to check off their list as well.

