Maryland candy shop selling chocolate covered cicadas

MARYLAND -- A candy shop in Maryland is cashing in on the Brood X Cicada invasion.

The shop is making a once-in-every-17-years treat: chocolate covered cicadas.

The owner of Chouquette Chocolates says there is a lot of interest from customers who are brave enough to take a bite.

She promises the chocolate used to dip the cicadas in is not used for dipping anything else.

If real cicadas are not your thing, the shop also sells bug-free cicada-themed chocolates, including a cicada-shaped chocolate mold filled with marshmallow cream, corn flakes and candy.
