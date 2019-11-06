Food & Drink

Coca-Cola launches 2 new sodas for holiday season

Coca-Cola has come up with two new ways for you to toast the holiday season.

The company is rolling out two new limited-edition holiday flavors to sip on.

They are Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite and Coca-Cola Cinnamon.

The company says Coca-Cola Cinnamon "blends the delicious taste of Coca-Cola with the warm spice of cinnamon."

It also says Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry was created based on feedback from Sprite fans and that it "infuses the crisp, lemon-lime taste of Sprite with a warm spice blend and tart cranberry."

It's not yet known when they'll be released in stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcoca colaholidaysoda
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chris Brown hosting yard sale, posts Tarzana home address online
Family remembers son on 1-year anniversary of Borderline shooting
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
LAX's pickup system implements lot expansion
Borderline Shooting: Victim's mother gets messages from daughter
IE teen has life-threatening complications from vaping
Starbucks holiday cups return Thursday
Show More
California DMV revealed private information on 3,200 drivers
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
LA Pride announces official bid to host WorldPride in LA for 2025
James Holzhauer returns Wednesday to 'Jeopardy!'
Spanos says Chargers not bolting for London
More TOP STORIES News