VISTA L.A.

Cook's Tortas in Monterey Park focuses on quality sandwiches

EMBED </>More Videos

The giant menu board at Cook's Tortas is the beginning of a world tour for taste buds. (KABC)

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
The philosophy at Cook's Tortas in Monterey Park is that quality bread sets the tone for a quality sandwich.

Customers flock for the sourdough ciabatta bread and also what's inside of it.

The giant menu board at Cook's Tortas is the beginning of a world tour for taste buds.

There are Spanish recipes, Argentinian recipes and Mexican recipes when it comes to the different types of tortas.

"We kind of mix around the Latin flavors, but focusing a little more on the little secret of the Mexican cooking," Cook's Tortas owner Elyan Zamora said.

Zamora said the Bombero torta, named after the firefighters who frequent the restaurant, is among the popular menu items at Cook's. The sandwich features meat, bell pepper sauce and avocados.

"Very simple, but very tasty,'" Zamora said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodiefoodie calllos angelesrestaurantLatinomexicanLos Angeles CountyMonterey Park
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VISTA L.A.
Young boy seeks refuge in Los Angeles after failed attempts into the U.S.
Powerhouse influencer creates "sisterhood" digital conference for Latinas
Corazon de Vida: a woman's fight to give children new hope
'Double Vision' captures George Rodriguez's 40-plus years documenting LA history
Dreams come true for local from Santa Monica
More vista l.a.
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News