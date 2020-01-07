vista l.a.

Vista LA 25 years - A modern history of Latinos in Los Angeles: VIDEO

By , and Jose Mayorquin, Jessica Dominguez

Vista Celebrates 25 Years

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When Vista LA debuted on ABC7 in 1994, it broke ground as the first English-language news-magazine program devoted to the Latino community in Southern California. Since then, the show has served as a platform for Latinos to share their stories of inspiration and resilience, as well as their contributions to our ever-changing metropolis.

Vista LA's 25 year anniversary special is a trip down memory lane. This retrospective is a modern history of Latinos and Chicanos in Los Angeles--from controversial issues that have shaped local politics to icons of film, music and sports to changemakers in business, education and philanthropy.

Watch "Vista LA Celebrates 25 Years" here:

