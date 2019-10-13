vista l.a.

A voice for Latino community, Vista LA celebrates 25 years

By , and Jessica Dominguez
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vista LA was a groundbreaking show when it first debuted on ABC7.

It was the first English-language news magazine program devoted to the Latino community in Southern California.

Since then, it's been a platform to showcase our rich culture, but most importantly, a voice for the community.

When the show first began in '94, one of the first questions we asked was, "Who are we?"

Today, as we celebrate our anniversary, we take a look back as we move forward.

"We all have a purpose, we all have to pick up where we're at - have faith and move forward," James Maciel, MD, said.

We are doers, change-makers and committed to community service.

"There's power in numbers," said Founder of the Women's March L.A., Emiliana Guereca.

A diverse culture that values family, faith and community.

"The contributions are everywhere. And Vista LA shows us what's possible," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, expressed.

"When one grows, the first thing we do is we try to bring everyone in there with us," founder of We All Grow, Ana Flores said.

In the early '90s, the Latino population was the fastest-growing ethnic group in the Southland.

"The landscape was changing, there wasn't enough programming to highlight all of the good, all of the contributions," former ABC7 reporter and original Vista LA host, Henry Alfaro said.

Understanding the importance of community for the greater good, Vista LA was born with ABC7 veteran reporter Alfaro at the helm.

"Vista LA, that's the view of Los Angeles. It's the view on my people. Things that affect people all the way around," Alfaro said.

Now Latinos are the largest ethnic group, representing half of the population in Los Angeles.

Immigrant families and U.S. born Latinos are redefining what it means to be multicultural.

Our influence is seen in all pockets of L.A., especially in our food! Out city has become a mecca for Latino cuisine.

From icons and civil rights leaders to everyday people enriching our lives.

"You have brought so many stories to the forefront, you brought them to our living rooms so our families could watch," community activist, Richard Zaldivar said. "Proud of what we do in the community."

Vista LA is about sharing your stories of inspiration.

"I just want to tell all the little kids that have a dream that think they can't do nothing or somebody is telling you that you can't do something - believe in yourself and everything is possible," Heavyweight Champion, Andy Ruiz Jr.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countylatinolatino lifesocietyhistorylos angelesneighborhoodvista l.a.communityhispanic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISTA L.A.
Musician Ritchie Valens celebrated in new children's book
International Tango Summit dances its way to LA
Mariachi Maestro empowers young musicians
Mexican Independence Day parade celebrates culture in East LA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Saddleridge Fire evacuation orders lifted
Air quality map: Multiple wildfires impacting air quality in SoCal
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
Sandalwood Fire: 2nd death confirmed, 76 structures destroyed in Calimesa
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Deadly Saddleridge Fire causes hazardous air quality
Saddleridge Fire may have started near electrical tower in Sylmar
Show More
LAPD escorts Saddleridge evacuees home to collect possessions
California to require abortion medication at public colleges
Kipchoge becomes first athlete to run marathon under 2 hours
Oscar-nominated actor, Robert Forster, dies at 78
Saddleridge Fire evacuations, road closures
More TOP STORIES News