Food & Drink

The smart cookie who guesses Oreo's new mystery flavor will win $50,000

Calling all Oreo lovers!

Nabisco has announced it's unveiling a new mystery Oreo flavor next Monday, and there's a prize involved for the smart cookie who can crack the case!

While mystery flavors are nothing new, it's been two years since the limited-edition secret treats hit the shelves. The last mystery flavor was revealed to be Fruity Pebbles.



The winner who guesses it correctly could win $50,000!

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo took up the challenge and he is convinced it's French toast.



Nabisco says it will be dropping clues for fans about this cookie caper on the Oreo Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcontestsmysterycookiesoreo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Family of teen with autism who died at OC school files lawsuit
Mother charged with killing 7-month-old son in Lancaster
Santa Barbara boat fire: Conception hoisted from water by salvage crew
Ohio gamer sentenced to 15 months prison in 'swatting' case
California Adventure hosting celebrations of Halloween, Día de los Muertos
Day care workers accused of standing by while child bullied
Show More
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
'Resident Evil' stunt double sues producers over on-set crash
Are the USC Trojans for real? A look at the team by the numbers
Big rig crash shuts down NB 5 Fwy lanes in Anaheim
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
More TOP STORIES News