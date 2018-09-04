U.S. & WORLD

'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns

CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTA, Ga. --
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 130 people in more than 30 states, including California.

The CDC announced Tuesday that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy."

The agency says it found salmonella in samples of Honey Smacks, which has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kellogg since mid-June.

While stores cannot legally sell Honey Smacks as the outbreak continues, the CDC is concerned infections are continuing as people eat the cereal that has been stored in their cabinets.


It says that regardless of expiration date, the cereal should be thrown away or returned to a retailer for a refund.

The CDC says at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. It says most people infected with salmonella develop a fever, cramps or diarrhea within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.

To learn more, read the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's press release here.
