GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) --It's that time of year - those delectable strawberry doughnuts are back at The Donut Man in Glendora!
The Donut Man is a small local favorite on Route 66 known for its strawberry doughnuts.
Jim Nakano, who runs the shop, sells these doughnuts only when strawberries are in season because for him, it's all about quality.
The first batch came out at the end of January! Get them while you can. Strawberry season ends in September.
