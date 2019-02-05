FOOD & DRINK

The Donut Man's famous strawberry doughnuts are back

EMBED </>More Videos

The Donut Man is a small Glendora shop on Route 66 known for its strawberry doughnuts. (KABC)

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) --
It's that time of year - those delectable strawberry doughnuts are back at The Donut Man in Glendora!

The Donut Man is a small local favorite on Route 66 known for its strawberry doughnuts.

MORE: Top 7 doughnut shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
EMBED More News Videos

In celebration of National Doughnut Day, our Eyewitness Foodies share their picks for the best doughnuts in SoCal.



Jim Nakano, who runs the shop, sells these doughnuts only when strawberries are in season because for him, it's all about quality.

The first batch came out at the end of January! Get them while you can. Strawberry season ends in September.
MORE: Foodie Call -- The Donut Man
EMBED More News Videos

'Eye on L.A.' checks out The Donut Man off of Historic Route 66 for this week's Foodie Call.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbuzzworthysnacksfruitrestaurantGlendoraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Top pizza choices in Santa Ana for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day: Top choices in West Hollywood for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Santa Monica for takeout and dining in
National Pizza Day: Top choices in Los Angeles for takeout and dining in
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
OC plane crash: Pilot's false credentials ID'd him as ex-cop
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Latest storm drops snow on local mountains, light rain across SoCal
CHP monitoring Grapevine as snow expected at lower elevations
Military exercise causes scare in DTLA
BRRR! Mammoth sees nearly 7 feet of new snow
'Hamilton' is coming back to Hollywood
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
Show More
Man gets 60 years for impregnating 11-year-old in Texas
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
'Ghost' in NC college student's closet turns out to be man wearing her clothes
Heavy rains cause damage to 4 Hollywood Hills homes
More News