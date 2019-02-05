EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3544835" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In celebration of National Doughnut Day, our Eyewitness Foodies share their picks for the best doughnuts in SoCal.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=375959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Eye on L.A.' checks out The Donut Man off of Historic Route 66 for this week's Foodie Call.

It's that time of year - those delectable strawberry doughnuts are back at The Donut Man in Glendora!The Donut Man is a small local favorite on Route 66 known for its strawberry doughnuts.Jim Nakano, who runs the shop, sells these doughnuts only when strawberries are in season because for him, it's all about quality.The first batch came out at the end of January! Get them while you can. Strawberry season ends in September.