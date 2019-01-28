FOOD & DRINK

Fruit sold in Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled in multiple states due to listeria concern

Nectarines, plums and peaches sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi have been recalled over a possible listeria contamination. (Shutterstock)

YONKERS, N.Y. (KABC) --
Nectarines, plums and peaches sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi have been included in a multi-state recall due to possible listeria contamination.

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. of Yonkers, New York, is recalling 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 of fresh nectarines and 365 cartons of fresh plums.

According to the FDA, the recall was a result of a routine sampling which revealed that products contained the bacteria.

The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with a PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country of origin of Chile.

ALDI: The peaches, nectarines and plums sold are packaged in a two-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304.

The possibly contaminated nectarines, peaches and plums were sold in North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

Costco: The nectarines sold are packaged in a four-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212 in California stores.

Walmart: Nectarines and peaches were sold in Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Listeria organisms can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported yet.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the FDA.
