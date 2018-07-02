FOOD & DRINK

Guinness to open first brewery in America in more than six decades

EMBED </>More Videos

Guinness to open first brewery in America in more than six decades. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

It's a first in America in more than six decades.

Guinness will open a new brewery later this summer. It will be located in the Baltimore area.

It will be the first Guinness Brewery in America since 1954, and the first-ever "purpose-built" Guinness brewery in America.

The new brewery will not only feature the famed dark-hued stout that Guinness is known for, but will also offer India Pale Ale and experimental brews, such as Guava Wit and Cherry Stout.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbeerbrewery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News