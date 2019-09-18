kfc

KFC offering new fried chicken and doughnut sandwich

KFC is shaking up the fried chicken sandwich craze with something sweet.

The fried chicken chain announced Tuesday it's testing out a doughnut fried chicken sandwich in select markets.

The sandwich will feature a fried piece of chicken filet between two glazed doughnuts for $5.99.

KFC is also testing a fried chicken and doughnut basket meal which includes chicken on the bone or chicken tenders paired with one or two doughnuts.

If you're looking to give this one a try, it's available now at more than 40 locations around Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
