FOOD & DRINK

LaCroix denies lawsuit claiming its product contains cockroach insecticide ingredient

EMBED </>More Videos

A lawsuit from Beaumont Costales alleges LaCroix contains an ingredient used in cockroach insecticide and other artificial ingredients, claims LaCroix's parent company National Beverages has denied. (Brittany Greeson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

CHICAGO --
LaCroix has denied claims in a class-action lawsuit that its sparkling water, billed as "innocent" and "100 percent natural," contains an ingredient used in cockroach insecticide.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Cook County, Illinois, by the law firm Beaumont Costales, alleges that testing found other artificial ingredients in addition to linalool, the insecticide ingredient.

"These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool," Beaumont Costales wrote in a release. The firm claimed LaCroix and its parent company "intentionally misled consumers into believing LaCroix (is) all-natural in order to drive sales of the product."

LaCroix denied the allegations on social media, writing that the flavors in its products are "derived from the natural essence oils from the named fruit used in each of the flavors."

"All essences contained in LaCroix are certified by our suppliers to be 100% natural," the company added.


Beaumont Costales filed the class-action suit on behalf of Lenora Rice and others who claimed they were injured by ingredients in the popular sparkling water. In addition to damages, the firm is seeking to "stop LaCroix from falsely labeling and promoting its products as natural."

National Beverages, LaCroix's parent company, called the lawsuit's allegations "false, defamatory and intended to intentionally damage National Beverage and its shareholders" and said in a release that it will "vigorously seek actual and punitive damages among other remedies from everyone involved in the publication of these defamatory falsehoods."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhealthlawsuitclass action lawsuitwateru.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
New French spot Le Petit Marché debuts in Larchmont Village
New Mediterranean spot Elite Garden Cafe opens its doors in Valley Glen
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Fast food a daily habit for 1 in 3 American adults
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Andrew Urdiales sentenced to death in murders of 5 women
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Jury reaches verdict, to be read at 1:45 p.m.
Protesters blame riot at Norco prison on new state policy
Perris torture case: Judge denies request by Turpin children's mother
Senate votes 51-49 to advance Kavanaugh nomination to final vote
Mega Millions jackpot at $420M ahead of tonight's drawing
Lyft driver arrested in Van Nuys rape
Flea-borne typhus disease on the rise in DTLA, Pasadena
Show More
Santa Ana acid attack: Victim speaks out from hospital bed
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting timeline
Stinky car? Tips to get rid of the funk for good
VIDEO: Intruder rummages through Westchester home
More News