community journalist

Long Beach golf cart may have best coffee in town

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Moon Mountain Coffee is taking "on-the-go" to a new level.

James Evans of Long Beach retrofitted a golf cart with 30 taps and the capacity to hold 100 gallons of coffee.

"I'm actually surprised the idea worked," said the retired mortgage broker.

Evans bought a coffee farm in El Carmen, Costa Rica two decades ago when he needed a change.

"I owned my own company and it was a super high-pressure job and very demanding," Evans said. "I did not have much of a life."

Evans splits up his time between Costa Rica and Long Beach, in order to tend to both his farm and his business. Evans' family in Costa Rica runs the farm on a regular basis.

"There are actually a few places in the U.S. where farmers are the ones selling the coffee," Evans said.

The grandfather roasts the coffee beans in Long Beach, makes coffee drinks, then drives to farmer's markets in the Long Beach area on the weekends.

"Our most popular drink is a Vietnamese-style coffee," said Evans. "It's served with rock ice on the bottom, then we have shaved ice on top and pour the creamy, milky, Vietnamese coffee in it. It looks like a milkshake."

Moon Mountain Coffee caters to vegan customers, as well, offering their signature Vietnamese coffee with condensed coconut milk.

Evans is especially fond of Moon Mountain Coffee's nitro brew.

"I hot brew it, then bring it down to almost freezing, and then pump it full of high-pressure nitrogen that gives it a texture like a Guinness."

Most recently, Moon Mountain Coffee was awarded a gold medal in the Gold Bean competition for their Laurina brew for "best decaffeinated coffee."

"For me, coffee is synonymous with happiness, I suppose," Evans said. "There's something about coffee that makes people happy and brings people together."

You can find Moon Mountain Coffee at the Cerritos Farmers Market every Saturday and the Marina Farmers Market in Long Beach every Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklong beachlos angeles countycerritossouthern californiafarm to tablecommunity journalistlong beachfoodin the communityfarmer’s marketsfarmers marketcoffee
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Boyle Heights woman hands out 5,000 pairs of shoes to those in need
Healthy Snacks and free produce offered at SFV health clinics
Bell Gardens youth sports league receives outpouring of support following theft
Inglewood family health center prepares community for upcoming flu season with free resources
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Simi Valley man arrested in fatal shooting of Granada Hills woman
Trump to make rare trip to LA, prompting road closures
Armed man taken into custody after hourslong standoff in OC
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
Trump courts Hispanic vote in N.M. rally
Crossing guard dies after being hit by car in Valley Glen
2 students arrested after boy at IE middle school badly injured during fight
Show More
Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez arrested for solicitation of child
Carson moves to ban gun sales, limit gun possession
Transgender women demand apology after being thrown out of DTLA bar
Crash involving semi hauling carnival ride shuts down SB 605 for hours
SoCal company reveals out-of-this-world design for space hotel
More TOP STORIES News