New service will deliver Dodger Dogs, other stadium food to select areas in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fans who miss eating a Dodger Dog at the ballpark this season can use a new service that will start delivering Dodger Stadium food to parts of Los Angeles on Monday.The new service, called Home Plates, is delivering food favorites to the L.A. area through the Postmates app.Users can order everything from Dodger Dogs to garlic fries, pizza and even a Dodgers blue gelato.The service is currently only available in Hollywood and West Hollywood, with plans to expand to other areas in the future.To order, find Home Plates on the Postmates app.