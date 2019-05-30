Owner of Bill's Burgers is still working at 92 years old

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Bill Elwell started Bill's Burgers in 1964 and is still flipping burgers at 92 years old."I'm starting to get tired a little bit," said Elwell. "But all these years I hate to quit. Most people quit and they die and I'm not ready to die yet."Elwell is originally from Ventura and said that when he first opened Bill's Burgers, the rent was only $75 a month.The small shack on Oxnard Street is only run by three people; Bill and two others.For about $8 you can enjoy a double cheeseburger, a bag of chips and a soda. Bill says the secret to great tasting burgers is the old grill, which has been there since he opened his business.